Tragic Details About Princess Diana's Final Days

The moments leading up to Princess Diana's untimely death at age 36 on Aug. 31, 1997 have been investigated and analyzed multiple times over the two decades since that fateful night. Per the BBC, Diana, her companion Egyptian film producer Dodi Al Fayed, and her driver died in a car accident while trying to flee the paparazzi in a Paris tunnel. These inquiries have looked into the inconsistencies of the night's happenings, her budding relationship with Al Fayed, conspiracy theories about Diana's death (which were notably fueled by Al Fayed's father, Mohamed), and so many other aspects of the tragedy.

But on June 18, 2021, the Daily Mail published several bombshell articles revealing more about the final days and moments in the life of the People's Princess to mark what would've been her 60th birthday on July 1. The publication published the first interview with Diana's doctor on the night of the car crash, MonSef Dahman, who revealed his own and other surgeons' extraordinary efforts to save her, even though her internal bleeding was just too profuse. Then, there was the Daily Mail's report on how police questioned a royal family member about one piece of evidence from Diana's accident.

Keep reading for more details about Princess Diana's final days.