Doctor Who Tried To Save Princess Diana Reveals New Information

Princess Diana's tragic death at age 36 on Aug. 31, 1997, has stayed fresh in many fans' minds, even after all these years. Many investigations have been launched into the night and the final moments of the storied royal's life. According to the BBC, Princess Diana was fatally injured in a Paris car crash that happened as her driver was trying to flee a horde of paparazzi chasing them into a tunnel. The driver and Diana's companion, Egyptian film producer Dodi Al Fayed, died at the scene of the accident.

Diana, however, was still alive, and French authorities cut her from the automobile wreckage. After that, she was rushed to Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital, where she ultimately died. For years following her death, a conspiracy theory circulated by many people — including, notably, Al Fayed's father, Mohamed — that Diana's doctor on that fatal night, MonSef Dahman, was part of a British plot to kill the People's Princess, per the Daily Mail.

But on June 18, 2021, Dahman gave his first interview from that night to the publication, revealing what happened to Diana in his care — and finally setting the record straight about her final minutes alive.