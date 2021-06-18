What Princess Diana Longed To Do Before Her Death

In the new documentary, Richard Kay, who is a longtime royal reporter as well as a confidant of Princess Diana's, said that he thought she was, "in quite a good place," per The Mirror. He also said that she was ready to make a change, both in her life and in the world.

"She was desperate to try and make a fresh start and do something different, to explore a different kind of royalty," Kay said. But, more importantly: "And she wanted to come back and see her boys." Prince William and Prince Harry, who were then 15 and 12 years old, were back in the U.K.

Princess Diana may not have gotten to see it, but she did make a new kind of monarchy after all, through her sons. Prince Harry said in an earlier BBC documentary (via ABC News), "Now all I want to do is try and fill the holes that my mother has left, and that's what it's about for us — is trying to make a difference and in making a difference, making her proud."