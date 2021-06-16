How Would Princess Diana Really Feel About Harry's California Move?

Princess Diana's friend and voice coach, Stewart Pearce, has insights into how Prince Harry's mother would feel about moving to California. Pearce is the author of the new book "Diana: The Voice of Change."

Pearce told Us Weekly in May 2021 that Prince William looks more like Princess Diana, "especially his 'sapphire blue' eyes." Prince Harry's personality is similar to his mom's. Pearce said, "But Harry, in terms of his impetuosity [is Diana]. Harry, in terms of his intuitive explosions of energy, [is the most like her]." He continued. "Harry from [his] wonderful ebullience [and] passionate [personality embodies his mother]. He's the guy. He loves life. He has fun."

According to Us Weekly, Pearce and Princess Diana became friends after hiring him to help her find more balance in her life and use her voice for good. The website for "Diana: The Voice of Change," says the book is "not a biographical account of Diana's life, but rather it's a deeper exploration ... that created a flow of force by which Diana evolved, transmuting the People's Princess into the Queen of Everybody's Heart, and so to beyond her life."

Keep reading to find out how Princess Diana would feel about Harry's move to California.