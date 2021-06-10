Stewart Pearce Reveals What Working With Princess Diana Was Really Like - Exclusive

Princess Diana has a complicated legacy. Much like Meghan Markle, the late royal seemingly chipped at the opaque windows of Buckingham Palace with her unique candor. She did not possess the tired cliché of the historically British stiff upper lip. She led with unmatched compassion and was incredibly open about her real-life struggles, from her eating disorder to her husband's scandalous affair (as evident in the now-infamous Martin Bashir interview). Perhaps, most notably of all, the Princess of Wales was just plain likable — her popularity even managed to outlive her marriage.

Today, it's hard to imagine a royal as beloved. As Time put it, even "The Crown" failed to encompass the full breadth of her widespread adoration — but was this version of Diana the same one known by her close confidants? As transparent as the princess strived to be, the palace has been known to curate an image or two (or, at the very least, work with the tabloids to mitigate bad press).

As it turns out, the princess on paper isn't too far off from the woman in real life. In this exclusive interview, vocal coach Stewart Pearce reveals what it was really like working with Princess Diana and how she encouraged him to pen his new book, "Diana the Voice of Change."