Where Do William And Harry Really Stand Today?

Family strain in the royal family has remained a central issue, particularly between Princes William and Harry. Since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have carved out a new life for themselves in California, tension has escalated between the brothers. Added to this pressure was Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which arguably did not paint the royal family in a positive light.

The brothers have seen each other since the interview. Their first face-to-face meeting after Harry and Meghan's tell-all came in April 2021, when Harry joined the royal family in England for Prince Philip's funeral, according to Us Weekly. They came together again in July for the unveiling of the statue of Princess Diana in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, per the outlet. They even released a joint statement for the event, saying: "Today, on what would have been our mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength, and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better."

Clearly, the brothers can come together for important public moments but where do they really stand today? Keep reading.