How Harry And William Arrived To Diana's Statue Unveiling Provides Hope For Their Future

Princess Diana's statue unveiling took place on July 1, with the statue placed in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden, one of her favorite spots, per the Daily Mail.

Although Prince William and Prince Harry are giving separate speeches, fueling discussion about their rumored feud, it's unclear if the unveiling will do anything to improve their relationship. Royal commentator Robert Jobson told Sky News (via Express) that it seems unlikely the brothers will put an end to their feud, calling the event "baby steps." "I can't imagine it will be resolved in one meeting that takes place at the unveiling of the statue. Harry is there for his own memories to commemorate his mother, as is William. It does not necessarily follow that they will be able to sort everything out in one go," he said.

William and Harry are currently in the U.K. for the event, and their interaction at the unveiling is raising eyebrows. Keep reading for more details.