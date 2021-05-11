Everything We Know About Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling

A statue of Princess Diana was commissioned by Prince William and Prince Harry back in 2017 in honor of the 20th anniversary of her death. At the time, the brothers released a statement on Twitter announcing their decision to memorialize their late mom. "It has been twenty years since our mother's death and the time is right to recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statute. Our mother touched so many lived. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy," the statement read in part.

According to The Sun, William and Harry chose British artist Ian Rank-Broadley to design and sculpt the statue, which will be placed at Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden — one of Diana's favorite locations. And while the brothers had originally hoped that the statue would be completed by the end of 2017, it has taken much longer. The coronavirus pandemic caused the re-planned 2020 unveiling to be pushed back further, with a date now set for July 1, which would have been Diana's 60th birthday. Keep reading to find out who is expected to attend the event.