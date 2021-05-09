What Harry And William Are Insisting On Doing During Diana's Statue Unveiling

Prince Harry and Prince William are expected to reunite in July for the unveiling of a statue that was sculpted in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana, according to The Sun. The statue was commissioned by the two brothers back in 2017, and is set to be erected at Kensington Palace on July 1, on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday, BBC News reports.

Although there have been some doubts that Harry will attend the celebration — given the fact that his wife, Meghan Markle, is due with the couple's second child in the summer of 202 — the plan is for Harry to be on-hand for the special occasion. This will be the second time that Harry and William have seen each other over the past year. The brothers were reunited at the funeral for their grandfather, which was held on April 17, just about a month after Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey aired. All eyes have been on Harry and William, as the two haven't been on the best of terms since Harry and Meghan decided to step down as senior members of the royal family, according to the London Times.