Is This The Real Reason Harry And William's Rift Will Never Be Solved?

Princes William and Harry used to be close, no cap. The brothers were inseparable even after Wills married Kate Middleton, with Harry often photographed laughing with Kate, per Hello! However, everything changed when Harry and Meghan Markle started to get serious. The Times reported that the big brother pulled aside his younger sibling and questioned the pace of Harry and Meg's relationship. Even after the 2018 wedding, the Fab Four tried to make a go of it. But the cracks in their relationship had already started to show. Soon, they announced that they would be splitting their households and the rest was history, per Express.

Daily Mail reported that Prince William was furious when he learned how Meg had allegedly treated his staff. Someone purportedly tried to point out to Wills that difficult sisters-in-law are not a rarity. However, Wills supposedly raged, "But look at the way that bloody woman treated my staff — merciless!" The "bloody woman," or the Duchess of Sussex, is at the center of an investigation underway at Buckingham Palace, per the Mirror. It is claimed that she bullied two senior royal staffers out of their jobs.

The Heir is also reportedly furious that Harry has been talking to the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Dax Shepard about the monarchy, implying that Wills and Prince Charles are "trapped" in the institution. Afterward, William responded, "We are very much not a racist family," because Harry had claimed that some racist remarks were made against his unborn son.