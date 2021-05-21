Does Prince Harry Have Any Regrets As To How Things Have Gone With His Family?

It seems as though Prince Harry has been making headlines non-stop in 2021. Earlier this year, he and Meghan Markle decided to do an interview with Oprah Winfrey that would change the narrative, giving them a voice for the first time in years. Following Harry's interview with Oprah, he decided to sit down with Dax Shepard for another candid chat, this time on the actor's Armchair Expert podcast. Once again, Harry said some things that could be considered damaging to the royal family's reputation, only growing concerns that he and his family will never be able to overcome the growing rift between them.

These interviews have caused a media frenzy, and people simply can't get enough. And while Harry maintains that he wanted to leave the UK to get out of the public eye and away from the negative media, he isn't exactly staying off the radar. Plus, the relationship that he has with his father, Prince Charles, and his older brother, Prince William, has undoubtedly suffered. This begs the question, does Harry have any regrets? Read on to find out.