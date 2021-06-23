Royal Expert Reveals What Might Happen At Diana's Statue Unveiling

The late Princess Diana would have celebrated her 60th birthday on July 1, 2021. So, her sons are banding together to immortalize her with a statue made in her honor. Prince Harry, who has made his home in the United States, will fly across the Atlantic and join Prince William at the unveiling of the statue. Wills and Harry are slated to make speeches at the unveiling, per the Daily Mail, and honor the people's princess, as well as thank sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley for his artistic contribution.

Kate Middleton will also be present for the unveiling. The Mirror reports that the Duchess of Cambridge will accompany William because she "has seen this project evolve from its conception and now to the finished article and undoubtedly wants to be there to support her husband." (Meghan Markle reportedly wants to attend, but it's unclear if she will since their newborn, Lilibet Diana, is only weeks old.)

However, what should be a happy occasion for the brothers to bond over their mother might be fraught with tension. Since leaving their royal duties and trekking across the pond, Harry and Meghan spilled the royal tea in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which further fractured their relationship with William — though the brothers reunited at Prince Philip's funeral in April. In the interview, the couple claimed Kate made Meghan cry before her wedding and Harry's relationship with William currently involved "space."

Now, a royal expert has weighed in about how their upcoming reunion may go.