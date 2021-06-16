Is Meghan Markle Really Going To Go To The Unveiling Of Princess Diana's Statue?

The unveiling of a statue that was sculpted in Princess Diana's honor is set to be erected in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace and will be unveiled on July 1. For the past few months, there has been a lot of chatter surrounding whether or not Prince Harry will attend the unveiling ceremony, as he and his older brother Prince William first commissioned the statue back in 2017, according to Yahoo! Life, and this is thought to be a big deal to them both. However, as Harry's relationship with the royal family has become more strained since he and Meghan Markle decided to step down as senior members of the royal family, his attendance has been in question.

Of course, the things that he has said about his life in the UK in various interviews and appearances this year have only made things more tense, casting more doubt on his potential participation in the event. Then, after Harry and Meghan shared the news that they were expecting their second child together back in February, it seemed more than obvious that Harry just wasn't going to make it; was he going to leave his wife home with a newborn?

Now, there are even more questions: Will Meghan actually make the trip with him, knowing how important and special the celebration is going to be and wanting to support her husband? Keep reading to find out the latest.