Prince Harry Has A Request For Princess Diana's Memorial

Prince Harry is expected to make a trip to the United Kingdom at the very end of June in order to attend the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue, which he commissioned with his brother back in 2017, according to BBC News. The unveiling is set to take place on July 1. Harry's rift with his older brother Prince William coupled with the fact that he and Meghan Markle just welcomed a baby on June 4, has made many question whether or not the Duke of Sussex will make the trek across the pond for the special event. However, at this time, most outlets are in agreement; Harry will be heading to the UK to be a part of this celebration. According to Entertainment Tonight, Harry will be traveling solo. "Meghan has just had a baby and has no plans to travel to London for the memorial event planned for the statue unveiling in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace," a source told the outlet.

Given that things are thought to be tense between Harry and William, it's not surprising to hear reports that Harry has been making requests ahead of his trip. Keep reading to find out what Harry has specifically asked for.