Did Prince William Really Say This About Meghan Markle?

Royal expert Robert Lacey wrote a column for the Daily Mail that has raised a few eyebrows. The author of "Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult" promoted his book about Prince William and Prince Harry's feud as the brothers prepare to honor Princess Diana on July 1. But Lacey's latest reveal shocked royal watchers because of something that William supposedly said about Meghan Markle.

In his Daily Mail column, Lacey revealed more about Prince William and Prince Harry's group of friends who make up their support system outside the royal family. Lacey claims the brothers shared many of the same close friends. The royal biographer described the group as a "discreet but concerned support system is made up of a blend of schoolmates, playmates, fellow revellers at 'Club H' (the brothers' discotheque in the basement at Highgrove), companions from the Armed forces, royal mentors and aides."

According to Lacey, William and Harry's close friends "have despaired about the continued animosity" between the brothers. There is a tiny ray of hope in the feud between the royal brothers because the brothers' circle of friends did not take sides. The royal biographer said the tight-knit group of friends see both sides of William and Harry's argument; they understand William's support of the British monarchy and Harry's support for his wife. Keep reading to learn what Prince William reportedly said about his sister-in-law Meghan and buckle up because it's surprising.