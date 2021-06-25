Lilibet's Birth Certificate Reveals Something About Prince Harry

Prince Harry might have left the royal family, but it appears he is still using his royal titles, according to TMZ. His daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, has an interesting note on her birth certificate. Harry is listed as not only the father but as "The Duke of Sussex" and "His Royal Highness." It appears that Harry is keeping his titles on official documents even though he has previously called out the royal family when he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped away from their duties. One might think that Harry would leave all of that in the past, but it's possible he wants to keep with tradition. This also comes after controversy about whether their first child, Archie, would receive a title. Harry and Meghan reportedly did not want Archie to be a prince without proper security.

It's clear Harry left his royal life behind and he reportedly does not want to be called a "prince." Although he gave up the "His Royal Highness" title when he left the monarchy, he is still sixth in line to the throne, according to a May report from British Heritage.