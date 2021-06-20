The Real Reason Prince Charles Won't Let Archie Be A Prince

Just when you thought the royal family feud couldn't get worse, The Daily Mail reported that Prince Charles would not give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie the title of prince. According to the British outlet, "The heir to the throne has made it clear that Harry and Meghan's son will have no place among frontline Royals as he plans a slimmed-down Monarchy after he becomes King." The real reason Prince Charles decided not to give a royal title to Prince Harry's son is up for debate.

According to The Daily Mail, "The full details of Charles' plan for a slimmed-down Monarchy have never been revealed, but it has been speculated that only heirs to the throne and their immediate families will receive full titles, financial support from the public purse through the Sovereign Grant and police protection funded by the taxpayer."

A source close to Meghan and Harry claimed, "Charles has told the Sussexes that he will change key legal documents to ensure that Archie cannot get the title he would once have inherited by right." According to the British outlet, "Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, William's daughter and younger son, received their titles not by right but as gifts of the Queen ... Similarly, when King, Charles will have the power to change George V's Letters Patent how he sees fit – and so streamline The Firm."

Why is the Prince of Wales choosing not to give his grandson the royal title? Keep reading to find out more.