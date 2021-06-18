Meghan Markle's Friend Reveals More Information About The Archie Controversy

The past few years have not been easy for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, as evidenced by, well, everything they've ever said or done since getting married. As a quick recap, Meghan and Harry formally left the royal family in January 2020 and moved to Canada before relocating to Los Angeles.

Meghan then suffered a miscarriage a few months later, which she opened up about in a New York Times op-ed. Then, things really got hectic in early 2021 when just weeks after announcing they were expecting their second child, the couple sat down for a shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey in which Meghan laid bare the mistreatment she'd reportedly suffered at the hands of the royal family. The more horrifying allegations included Meghan's claims that there were "several conversations" about her unborn child's potential skin tone and that the royal family denied her requests for psychiatric help after she suffered suicidal ideation.

For his part, Harry backed up everything Meghan said. As you can probably imagine, this didn't make the royals look very good. In fact, they have hardly addressed the situation, save for Prince William hurriedly assuring a reporter that he wasn't racist. We are sorry to report that more information about the royals' alleged racism has leaked out in the interim. Here's what we know.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.