What Does Meghan Markle Hope For The Future Of Her Children's Book?

Meghan Markle released her first children's book titled "The Bench" back on June 8. The Duchess of Sussex penned the sweet story that started as a poem that she wrote for Prince Harry on Father's Day, according to People magazine. "My hope is that 'The Bench' resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine," Meghan said in a statement ahead of the book's release. On June 16, Meghan announced that her book had become a New York Times bestseller.

"While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I'm encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere. In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values. Equally, to depict another side of masculinity — one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness — is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike. Thank you for supporting me in this special project," a note from Meghan that was posted on the Archewell website read.

On June 20, Meghan did an interview on NPR about her highly successful book and revealed what she hopes for the future of "The Bench." Keep reading to find out what she had to say.