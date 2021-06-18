Meghan Markle's First Post-Baby Interview Announced

Meghan Markle has set a date to do her first post-baby interview — and it is fast approaching! The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4, and has been spending time at home with her family as they adjust to being a foursome. And while Meghan and her husband Prince Harry plan on taking a step back from work for the next several weeks, Meghan will make an appearance to promote her new children's book, "The Bench," which was released on June 8. News of the interview comes on the heels of the news that "The Bench" had become a New York Time's bestseller.

On June 16, a blog that contained a special message from Meghan was uploaded to the Archewell website. "While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I'm encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere. In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values. Equally, to depict another side of masculinity — one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness — is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike. Thank you for supporting me in this special project," Meghan wrote. Keep reading to find out when Meghan's interview will take place.