Meghan Markle Just Declared This About Her Children's Book

Meghan Markle's children's book, "The Bench," was released on June 8 in the U.K. But it has been plagued by its own share of drama since the Duchess of Sussex announced the project. As Meghan revealed in a press release, per People, the book was inspired by a Father's Day poem she penned for Prince Harry after son Archie's birth.

Meghan also stated in the press release that her hope was that "The Bench" "resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine." But Meghan's arch-nemesis Piers Morgan immediately chided her for "hypocrisy" in his Daily Mail column. "Meghan Markle dishing out advice ... about the relationship between fathers and children is absolutely ridiculous given the appalling relationships she and her husband have with their fathers," the opinionated and controversial public figure wrote.

In May, some though "The Bench" beared too many similarities to Corrinne Averiss' "The Boy on the Bench." Averiss' work, while featuring a boy on a bench with his father, was actually about overcoming childhood fears. The author herself cleared Meghan of all plagiarism allegations, tweeting on May 5, "Reading the description and published excerpt of the duchess' new book, this is not the same story or the same theme as 'The Boy on the Bench.'"

Unfortunately, the book failed to debut high on bestseller lists in the U.K. on release day, via the Daily Mail — but despite that, the duchess made a surprising announcement about her project two days later.