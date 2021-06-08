How Meghan Markle Included Lili In Her New Children's Book

On June 4, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child into the world. Their daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in a hospital in California, and both Meghan and Lili are "settling in" at home, per a statement from the couple's Archewell website. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their secondborn after family members. Lili's middle name is an homage to her grandmother Princess Diana, who died in 1997. Her first name is a nod to Queen Elizabeth II. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," they added on their website.

Although the couple distanced themselves from the royal family after moving to the United States, Buckingham Palace sent a congratulatory message following Lili's birth. "The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news," a statement read, via BBC. Prince Charles sent well-wishes on his official Twitter account. "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana," he tweeted. "Wishing them all well at this special time."

The arrival of the couple's second baby coincided with the release of Meghan's children's book titled "The Bench," which came out days after her daughter's birth. Here's how was Lili is involved in the story!