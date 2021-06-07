Here's How Baby Lili Honors Meghan Markle's Mom

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their second child, a beautiful baby girl. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California and, per the Washington Post, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were "blessed" by the happy and healthy arrival. In a public statement, the couple said, "She is more than we could have ever imagined." They added, "and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe." Aww!

The couple also revealed the sweet and sentimental inspiration for naming their new daughter. According to WaPo, Meghan and Harry explained that the "baby is named after Queen Elizabeth II, Harry's grandmother, who was called Lilibet during her childhood, and the late Diana, Princess of Wales, Harry's mother, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, while being pursued by paparazzi."

Along with the touching nod to Harry's family, the couple revealed that they will call Lilibet, Lili, which apparently is also a meaningful nickname for Meghan's side of the family. Here's what we know about the couples' newest addition and the truth behind her special name.