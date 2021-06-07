Here's How Baby Lili Honors Meghan Markle's Mom
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their second child, a beautiful baby girl. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California and, per the Washington Post, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were "blessed" by the happy and healthy arrival. In a public statement, the couple said, "She is more than we could have ever imagined." They added, "and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe." Aww!
The couple also revealed the sweet and sentimental inspiration for naming their new daughter. According to WaPo, Meghan and Harry explained that the "baby is named after Queen Elizabeth II, Harry's grandmother, who was called Lilibet during her childhood, and the late Diana, Princess of Wales, Harry's mother, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, while being pursued by paparazzi."
Along with the touching nod to Harry's family, the couple revealed that they will call Lilibet, Lili, which apparently is also a meaningful nickname for Meghan's side of the family. Here's what we know about the couples' newest addition and the truth behind her special name.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter's nickname has meaning on Meghan's side
Do you consider yourself royally obsessed with the royal family, and want to know everything there is to know about its newest member? Well, you've come to the right place! Here's the inside scoop on Meghan Markle's and Prince Harry's baby girl Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor's one-of-a-kind name.
According to People, while Meghan and Harry honored the Queen and Harry's mother with their daughter's name, the couple says they plan on calling her just "Lili," which is also a special nod to another family member. People reported that Lili comes from Meghan's mom Doria Ragland. They state "In a blog post on her now-defunct lifestyle site, The Tig, Meghan shared her nicknames." She wrote to the blog, "[My nicknames were] Meg, MM, M&M, and Flower (which my mom has called me since I was little)." A source told People in another statement, "[Meghan] definitely gets a lot of her strength from her mother." So, Lili's name is not just a tribute to Harry's royal family members, but also a sweet nod to Meghan's mother, too! At least, it seems that way!
Lilies have also been part of Meghan's life, such as on her wedding day, when she carried a lily of the valley in her bridal bouquet. People reported that the flower symbolizes "happiness and rebirth" and that Princess Diana carried the same flower in her wedding bouquet.