Did Buckingham Palace Know About Lilibet Diana Before The Rest Of The World?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana on June 4, according to a statement posted on the Archewell website. A few hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their little girl, Buckingham Palace released a statement, congratulating them. "The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the statement from the queen read, according to a tweet by royal editor Omid Scobie.

Following the announcement, a big question on the minds of many is whether or not Harry and Meghan told the royal family about Lili's birth before sharing the news publicly. Since the couple decided to wait two days before telling the world the exciting news, there was plenty of time for Harry to call up his grandmother — or his father or brother — to fill them in. Keep reading to find out the theory behind whether or not Harry and Meghan reached out to his family before their baby announcement went live online.