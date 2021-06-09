How Does Archie Really Feel About Having A Little Sister?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie became a big brother on June 4 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their baby girl. News that they were expecting their second child together came on Valentine's Day 2021. At the time, photographer Misan Harriman took to Twitter to share a black-and-white pic of Harry sitting in the grass and Meghan lying with her head in his lap, gently resting her hand on her baby bump.
Archie has been the sole apple of his parent's eyes for the past two years of his life. Now, however, he's going to be sharing the spotlight with the new gal in town! Shortly after Lilibet Diana was born in a Santa Barbara hospital, she and her mom were discharged, and said to be "settling in at home," according to a statement on the Archewell website. As many parents know, the transition from one child to two can have its stressful moments, and sometimes it's not always easy for an only child to adjust to having a new sibling. So, the question on the minds of many is how Archie is handling being a big brother. Fortunately, it sounds like Harry and Meghan did quite a bit to prepare him for the new baby. Keep reading to find out how Archie is adjusting.
Archie is 'too little to understand'
A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told People magazine that Archie is "very happy to have a little sister." The source went on to talk a bit about the initial adjustment period, and how Harry and Meghan got Archie ready for the new baby. "They prepared Archie by talking a lot about the baby. He is too little to understand though. He is big enough though that he is now starting to have his own life too. He enjoys preschool and outdoor activities. He will have a fun summer," the spokesperson explained.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be "taking time off to focus on their family," as they all adjust to becoming a family of four. There's no doubt that having Harry at home will be a huge help, as he can take Archie out in the yard, on bike rides, or to the beach — which are some of his favorite things to do. During his interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7, Harry expressed his love for the outdoors, according to Town & Country.
So, now that we know how Archie is handling being a big brother, we can go back to waiting for the first photo of Lilibet Diana!