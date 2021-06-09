How Does Archie Really Feel About Having A Little Sister?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie became a big brother on June 4 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their baby girl. News that they were expecting their second child together came on Valentine's Day 2021. At the time, photographer Misan Harriman took to Twitter to share a black-and-white pic of Harry sitting in the grass and Meghan lying with her head in his lap, gently resting her hand on her baby bump.

Archie has been the sole apple of his parent's eyes for the past two years of his life. Now, however, he's going to be sharing the spotlight with the new gal in town! Shortly after Lilibet Diana was born in a Santa Barbara hospital, she and her mom were discharged, and said to be "settling in at home," according to a statement on the Archewell website. As many parents know, the transition from one child to two can have its stressful moments, and sometimes it's not always easy for an only child to adjust to having a new sibling. So, the question on the minds of many is how Archie is handling being a big brother. Fortunately, it sounds like Harry and Meghan did quite a bit to prepare him for the new baby. Keep reading to find out how Archie is adjusting.