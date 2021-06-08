Why This Gift For Archie Blew Prince Harry Away

It has recently been Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor Central since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced her birth on June 6 (she was born two days prior). The conversation over Lili's name, which honors both Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and his mother Princess Diana, dominated heavily, for one. Some found it sweet the Sussexes acknowledged familial ties in a time of seemingly great mutual tension. "Babies are the beginning of all possibilities," one Twitter user wrote with optimism. Some, like royal biographer Angela Levin. thought "Lilibet" inappropriate. "I think it's quite rude to Her Majesty Her Queen," Levin said on "Good Morning Britain" on June 7 (via Page Six), claiming that "it was a very private nickname from her husband."

Given that they are still somewhat involved in the royal family, many wondered what types of gloriously packaged, exquisite baby presents they can expect. In addition to a public congratulations via Instagram saying they were "delighted by the happy news," an Us Weekly source revealed Harry's brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton also forwarded the Sussexes a physical gift for the occasion.

The Cambridges might have a lot to live up to, baby present-wise, if "The Me You Can't See" director Dawn Porter offered any indication. Here's why her gift for Lili's older brother, Archie, had Harry "flipping out."