Royal Expert Reveals Why Meghan And Harry's Choice For A Baby Name Is Rude Toward The Queen

While many would think that Queen Elizabeth would be nothing short of honored that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to name their daughter Lilibet, a royal expert has spoken out about why the name is actually "rude." During an appearance on "Good Morning Britain," Angela Levin said, "I don't think it's a good idea – I think it's quite rude to Her Majesty Her Queen. It was a very private nickname from her husband who hasn't been dead for very long. Prince Charles would never dream of calling his mother Lilibet," according to Page Six.

According to The Guardian, the nickname first came to be when the queen was very young. She pronounced her own name Lilibet, unable to say Elizabeth, and it just kind of stuck. Soon after, her family took to calling her Lilibet, too. Even as an adult, those closest to her called her Lilibet, including Prince Philip. The queen has not spoken out about the baby's name directly, and it is unclear how she feels about it. After Lili was born, the palace released an official statement and nothing more. "The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the statement from the queen read, according to BBC News.