Royal Expert Reveals Why Meghan And Harry's Choice For A Baby Name Is Rude Toward The Queen
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the birth of their daughter in a statement on the Archewell website on June 6. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that they named their daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana, after Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. Before Lili was born, oddsmakers had revealed the top choices for the new Sussex baby, according to People magazine. The top choices were all family names, and nods to important people in Harry's life. The top choice was Phillipa, in honor of Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, who died on April 9. "The support for baby Philippa is showing no signs of slowing down, and we've been forced to trim the odds again that it's the name for Harry and Meghan's daughter," Jessica O'Reilly of U.K. gambling site Ladbrokes told People in mid-May. Interestingly, other top picks included Elizabeth and Diana.
In their announcement, Harry and Meghan revealed the reason they chose the name Lilibet for their daughter. They shared that the queen's "family nickname" is Lilibet, and many people thought it was super sweet to honor the queen in such a personal way. However, there seems to be some concern that the honor won't be well-received by the queen. Keep reading to find out why.
Is the name Lilibet just too personal?
While many would think that Queen Elizabeth would be nothing short of honored that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to name their daughter Lilibet, a royal expert has spoken out about why the name is actually "rude." During an appearance on "Good Morning Britain," Angela Levin said, "I don't think it's a good idea – I think it's quite rude to Her Majesty Her Queen. It was a very private nickname from her husband who hasn't been dead for very long. Prince Charles would never dream of calling his mother Lilibet," according to Page Six.
According to The Guardian, the nickname first came to be when the queen was very young. She pronounced her own name Lilibet, unable to say Elizabeth, and it just kind of stuck. Soon after, her family took to calling her Lilibet, too. Even as an adult, those closest to her called her Lilibet, including Prince Philip. The queen has not spoken out about the baby's name directly, and it is unclear how she feels about it. After Lili was born, the palace released an official statement and nothing more. "The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the statement from the queen read, according to BBC News.