Did William And Kate Really Send Meghan And Harry A Gift For Lilibet Diana?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter has finally arrived! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the announcement on their Archewell website that Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 4. The couple chose a name with family ties, explaining, "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales." Harry and Meghan also revealed, "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe." They also thanked their supporters "during this very special time for our family."

The royal family also reacted to the news of the birth. In a statement from Buckingham Palace (via Page Six), Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton were "informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter" for Harry and Meghan. Charles and Camilla took to Instagram to congratulate Harry and Meghan, writing that they were "wishing them all well at this time." William and Kate's Instagram message said that they were "delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili." The supportive words have people wondering: did the duke and duchess do anything else to celebrate their new niece? Keep reading to see what Will and Kate did to welcome Lili.