Did Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Really Deny This Title For Archie?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie, was not given a royal title when he was born, which came as a surprise to many people around the globe. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex discussed this decision during their interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7. "They didn't want him to be a prince or a princess, which would be different from protocol. It was really hard....This went on for the last few months of our pregnancy where I'm going, 'Hold on a second. How does that work? ... If he's not gonna be a prince, he needs to be safe,'" Meghan said, according to BBC News. Meghan went on to reveal that there were conversations about her unborn baby's skin tone, and suggested that race may have played a factor in the palace's decision not to give Archie a title.

A short time later, a palace source responded to the comments, telling Us Weekly, "the palace says it's nothing to do with race. Under royal protocol established by King George V, only those in the direct line of succession to the throne get the titles [of] prince or princess." As royal protocol would have it, Archie would be given the title of prince when his grandfather, Prince Charles becomes king. In June 2021, however, a new report from The Telegraph suggests that the palace did, in fact, offer Archie a title — but that Harry and Meghan rejected it. Read on for more.