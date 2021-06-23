Proof That Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Still Matter To The Queen

Royal family experts say Queen Elizabeth II had a close relationship with grandson Prince Harry. After Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from the monarchy and spilled the family tea to Oprah, some wonder if Harry and the queen still enjoy their special relationship. Now, news from London suggests Harry and Meghan still matter to the queen. But before getting to that, let's take a closer look at their bond.

In a 2019 documentary for U.K. network Quest Red (via E! News), Harrold, Prince Charles' former butler, talked about Harry's relationship with his grandmother, saying, "I think in public we can see that the queen does let her guard down a bit with Prince Harry. There's a very special relationship." The former butler added, "Sometimes, I wonder if maybe he reminds the queen a little bit of Prince Philip. You know, with that wonderful, let's say, the kind of glint in his eye."

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl wrote a book about Prince William and Prince Harry in 2010, "William and Harry: Behind the Palace Walls." Nicholl told Us Weekly that Harry once changed his grandmother's voicemail message to the following, "Hey, wassup? This is Liz! Sorry, I'm away from the throne. For a hotline to Philip, press one, for Charles press two, for the corgis, press three."

According to E! News, Queen Elizabeth "has a soft spot for Harry, who was only 12 when Diana died." Keep reading to find out the proof that Harry and Meghan still matter to the queen.