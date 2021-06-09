What's Really Going On With Meghan And Harry Telling The Queen About Lilibet's Name In Advance?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their baby girl on June 4, according to the Archewell website. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their daughter Lilibet Diana, a nod to both Queen Elizabeth and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. The name Lilibet is described by the couple as a "family nickname" for Harry's grandmother. Since the news about the child's birth broke, many people have found themselves wondering how the queen feels about Meghan and Harry's name choice. Royal expert Angela Levin expressed her concerns over the name, saying that the use of the personal nickname is actually "rude." During an appearance on "Good Morning Britain," she said, "I don't think it's a good idea — I think it's quite rude to Her Majesty Her Queen. It was a very private nickname from her husband, who hasn't been dead for very long," according to Page Six.

Shortly thereafter, another report popped up that suggested that Harry called his grandmother and asked her permission to use the name Lilibet. However, a source told Page Six that Harry probably didn't ask his grandmother, so much as let her know. "It will have likely been a call saying that she's arrived and we'd plan to name her after you — it's not really something one can say no to. I doubt they asked — more likely informed," the source said. Keep reading to find out what's really going on — and why there might be a lawsuit involved.