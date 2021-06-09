What's Really Going On With Meghan And Harry Telling The Queen About Lilibet's Name In Advance?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their baby girl on June 4, according to the Archewell website. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex named their daughter Lilibet Diana, a nod to both Queen Elizabeth and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. The name Lilibet is described by the couple as a "family nickname" for Harry's grandmother. Since the news about the child's birth broke, many people have found themselves wondering how the queen feels about Meghan and Harry's name choice. Royal expert Angela Levin expressed her concerns over the name, saying that the use of the personal nickname is actually "rude." During an appearance on "Good Morning Britain," she said, "I don't think it's a good idea — I think it's quite rude to Her Majesty Her Queen. It was a very private nickname from her husband, who hasn't been dead for very long," according to Page Six.
Shortly thereafter, another report popped up that suggested that Harry called his grandmother and asked her permission to use the name Lilibet. However, a source told Page Six that Harry probably didn't ask his grandmother, so much as let her know. "It will have likely been a call saying that she's arrived and we'd plan to name her after you — it's not really something one can say no to. I doubt they asked — more likely informed," the source said. Keep reading to find out what's really going on — and why there might be a lawsuit involved.
Prince Harry may be ready to take legal action
The Daily Mail reports that Prince Harry has actually threatened to take legal action against BBC after the outlet reported that he did not ask his grandmother's permission before naming his daughter Lilibet. "Senior Buckingham Palace sources" reportedly told BBC's royal correspondent that the queen was "never asked" about the couple's desire to name the baby using her family nickname. Shortly after BBC published the article, Harry was reportedly on the case, in an effort to set the record straight.
"The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement, in fact his grandmother was the first family member he called. During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her [honor]. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name," a statement sent over to BBC reads, according to the Daily Mail. As the site points out, BBC has since amended its report, "though the article still says that the Queen was not asked about the name of the baby." The Daily Mail reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment, but the palace reportedly declined.
The royal family did release a statement after the birth of Lilibet Diana, wishing the Sussexes well, according to BBC News, but the queen has not publicly reacted to the child's name.