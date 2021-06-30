Royal Expert Believes This Is How William And Harry's Reunion Will Really Go

Most of us are familiar with that deeply uncomfortable feeling of being forced to hang out with family members you're really not that happy with at the moment. And there is no family tension that attracts quite as much attention as the bad vibes reportedly happening between Prince William and Prince Harry. They're gonna have to see each other at the official unveiling of the Princess Diana memorial statue, though, and the world wants to know if it's gonna get ugly.

The relationship between the princes has reportedly been strained for a while now, but things kicked into high gear following the Oprah Winfrey interview, in which Harry and Meghan Markle alleged that there was racism at the palace and that Kate Middleton made Meghan cry, not the other way around.

One royal historian, Robert Lacey, told Newsweek that Prince Harry is ready to forgive and forget, but Meghan isn't budging (no surprise that people are still blaming her). Ahead of the reunion, what do other royal sources say about a possible reconciliation between William and Harry?