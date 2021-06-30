Royal Expert Believes This Is How William And Harry's Reunion Will Really Go
Most of us are familiar with that deeply uncomfortable feeling of being forced to hang out with family members you're really not that happy with at the moment. And there is no family tension that attracts quite as much attention as the bad vibes reportedly happening between Prince William and Prince Harry. They're gonna have to see each other at the official unveiling of the Princess Diana memorial statue, though, and the world wants to know if it's gonna get ugly.
The relationship between the princes has reportedly been strained for a while now, but things kicked into high gear following the Oprah Winfrey interview, in which Harry and Meghan Markle alleged that there was racism at the palace and that Kate Middleton made Meghan cry, not the other way around.
One royal historian, Robert Lacey, told Newsweek that Prince Harry is ready to forgive and forget, but Meghan isn't budging (no surprise that people are still blaming her). Ahead of the reunion, what do other royal sources say about a possible reconciliation between William and Harry?
William and Harry's reunion might be strained
According to royal insiders speaking to Page Six, "The boys will be fine." Meaning no fisticuffs, presumably. The unnamed source told the outlet that Prince William and Prince Harry will remain "dignified," for the sake of their mother, but it will probably be "sad and a little strained." No kidding.
After the princes failed to get back together at their grandfather, Prince Philip's, funeral, royal experts and watchers don't have a lot of hope that this event will result in a big, happy family reunion. Robert Lacy, who wrote "Battle of Brothers," a biography documenting the relationship between them, doesn't seem to think the memorial will bring them any closer together, either. "What's interesting is that on one side we've got William who doesn't seem prepared to concede anything and on the other side friends have told me that Harry wouldn't mind reconciling and then it's Meghan [Markle] who is sticking to her guns on this issue," he told Newsweek.
We're a little doubtful that Meghan, the only Black woman involved, is the only person at fault here, TBH, especially after all of her revelations during the Oprah interview. Either way, William and Harry's reunion for the statue unveiling probably won't heal their reported rift.