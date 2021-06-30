Will Harry And William Meet Privately To Finally End Their Rift?

The feud between Prince Harry and Prince William is heartbreaking. However, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex are standing together to unveil a statue of Princess Diana on July 1, which would have been her 60th birthday. Many hope that William and Harry will sit down and talk to each other and end the rift between them. Royal historian Robert Lacey told Newsweek that he believes Harry is ready to reconcile with William. Lacey explained, "On one side we've got William who doesn't seem prepared to concede anything and on the other side friends have told me that Harry wouldn't mind reconciling and then it's Meghan who is sticking to her guns on this issue."

The rift details between Prince William and Prince Harry were revealed when British newspapers published excerpts from Lacey's book "Battle of Brothers." In a June 25 excerpt in the Daily Mail, Lacey wrote that Duke of Cambridge was "enraged" after hearing bullying allegations against Meghan Markle from his staff. Lacey claims that William said, "The way that bloody woman treated my staff was merciless!" The bullying allegations against Meghan caused William to separate their households, setting off events resulting in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping away from their royal duties. After Harry and his wife Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, the feud between the members of the royal family got worse.

