Is Prince Harry Ready To Own Up To His Part In The Royal Family Drama?

Is Prince Harry ready to make nice with his family and own up to some things that have caused a rift among the royals? It certainly may seem that way. In case you've been living under a rock, we'll give you a quick little rundown on what happened with the royal family. In 2019, according to the Daily Mail, Prince William reportedly "threw Harry and Meghan [Markle] out of Kensington Palace over the alleged bullying of staff." Then, in 2020, Harry and Meghan stepped down from their position as senior royals and moved across the pond from London to California in 2020. Subsequently, Harry and Meghan called out many members of the royal circle on television, which created a ton of buzz.

Among many bombshells that the pair dropped during the tell-all interview with Oprah, the biggest came when the couple shared that one unnamed member of the royal family had an issue with the color of their son Archie's skin before his birth, and that the institution wasn't there for them when Meghan repeatedly pleaded for support with her mental health.

Since then, Meghan and Harry welcomed their second child, Lilibet Diana, in June. The pair named her, in part, after Queen Elizabeth, and things seem like they may be on the road to recovery. Keep scrolling to see if Prince Harry is ready admit he is somewhat at fault.