How Are William And Kate Addressing Harry And Meghan's Claims Of Racism?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made some bold claims during their interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7. One of the most controversial things that they shared caused quite a stir within the royal family — and among the public. Meghan told Oprah that at least one person within The Firm brought up concerns over her then-unborn baby's skin tone. There were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born," Meghan told Oprah, according to CNN. "That was relayed to me from Harry," she added.

This particular concern got a direct response from the palace. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," Queen Elizabeth said in a statement following the interview, according to CNBC. In the days that followed, a reporter actually caught up with Prince William and asked whether or not the royal family was racist. "We're very much not a racist family," William said, according to BBC News.

Flash forward six months and William and Kate Middleton may have found a way to address Harry and Meghan's claims of racism. Keep reading to find out what the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have done.