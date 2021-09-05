Who Was Prince William's Rumored Crush Before Marrying Kate Middleton?

You have to kiss many frogs to find your prince, as the saying goes. What the old adage fails to mention, though, is that the prince in question was likely doing his own fair share of kissing while you were searching. Just take Prince William. While it may seem that the prince and Kate Middleton have been together forever, the second in line to the throne didn't exactly sit around and wait on a lilypad before she came along.

In fact, William might have had his eye on someone else before he wed the Duchess of Cambridge. While Harry had a string of high-profile relationships before settling down, William was mainly linked to Kate, whom he started dating when they were both students in 2001. So, how did he find time to crush on someone if they've been together that long? Simple: He and Kate were on a break in 2004, before reigniting their spark a few months later (as per CheatSheet).

Just who was the mysterious lady who caught William's eye? And what did she think of her royal suitor?