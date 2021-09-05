Did Harry And Meghan Really Request A Meeting With The Queen?

The last time that Prince Harry saw Queen Elizabeth in person was while he was visiting the UK for Prince Philip's funeral back in April. Although Harry traveled across the pond in June, he didn't see the queen because she was in Scotland at the time, according to Page Six. It is believed that Harry talks to his grandmother on a fairly regular basis, and People magazine previously reported that Harry and Meghan Markle introduced their daughter, Lilibet Diana, to the queen via Zoom back in June.

Since Lilibet was born, there have been all kinds of rumors about whether or not Harry and Meghan would travel to the UK so that the queen could meet her newest great-grandchild face-to-face. Back in July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry had been telling people that "they want to have Lili christened at Windsor, just like her brother. They are happy to wait until circumstances allow." While there have also been rumors to the contrary, a new report suggests that Harry and Meghan are ready to move forward with plans to have their baby christened in the UK, marking Meghan's first trip back to London since Megxit. So, have Harry and Meghan requested a meeting with her majesty, officially? Read on for more.