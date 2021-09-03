Is Prince William Really Not Over Megxit?

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would "step back" as senior members of the royal family in January 2020, there were mixed reactions. Some fans anticipated and even celebrated the news, but not everyone was so thrilled — especially not fellow members of the royal family.

Ever since "Megxit" first happened, tensions between Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince Charles, and Queen Elizabeth have reportedly been very high. Harry and Meghan eventually left the UK and moved to California, where they've since taken on a number of jobs, including Netflix and book deals. Things got very intense, however, when the couple sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, in which they explained why they felt the need to step back from the royal family. Among the explosive details, which included accusations of racism, Harry also insinuated that his brother is "trapped" in the royal system, per People.

Needless to say, William has been particularly icy when it comes to Megxit, and his relationship with Harry has been pretty strained for over a year now. While other members of the royal family are seemingly moving on, William may still be caught up in all the Megxit drama. Keep reading to learn why he hasn't been able to get over it.