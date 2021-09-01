New Details Revealed About Harry And William's Private Meeting At Prince Philip's Funeral

Prince Harry and Prince William came face-to-face for the first time in more than a year when they attended the funeral for their grandfather, Prince Philip, back in April. It was also the first time that the brothers were seen together following Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, which sent shockwaves through the palace. All eyes were on Harry and William as they walked into St. George's Chapel with their cousin, Peter Phillips, standing between them, according to Entertainment Tonight. Harry and William also sat apart from one another during the service, and things were looking quite tense. However, things changed when the service was over. The two walked out of the chapel together — and even shared a chat.

Things looked calm between Harry and William, despite the reported tension between them. In those moments they shared walking to Windsor Castle, the two didn't show any signs of a rift, according to CNN. Many found themselves wondering if Harry and William would sit down and talk further, perhaps making an effort to begin the healing process after several months of being on different pages.

In an updated version of the book "Finding Freedom," the world has some new insight on what happened back on April 17 — and in the days that followed, according to Today. Read on for more.