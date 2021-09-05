The Producers Of Lifetime's Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace Discuss How They Brought All The Royal Drama To The Screen - Exclusive

Obviously, as members of the public, we've watched a lot of these situations play out in real life, but you have to recreate what happened behind the scenes, in some of those private discussions. How did the writers decide what might have happened or been said? That must've been quite difficult.



Michele Weiss: One of the things that made this a little bit easier is that Meghan [Markle] and [Prince] Harry are so public. They've said so much in the press, and they speak at charity events. You get a sense of where their heads are at, and what's going on. They've done interviews, that kind of thing. So to some extent, that's helpful. And then to some extent, it's also just sort of imagining, like when we talk about the different role that Prince William inherited, you can imagine how that conversation might have unfolded given what Harry has said, the statements he's made in the press about feeling like he hasn't been supported, and the position that the Palace often takes about kind of staying above the fray. So I think our writer, Scarlett Lacey — she's also a Brit, but she lives in Los Angeles and she's American — so she has, I think, an interesting sort of insight into both sides. So that was also helpful.

Some of those conversations were really tense to watch. Especially when the queen sits down with everybody.

Merideth Finn: That's my favorite scene of the film. I love that scene. And kind of a fun backstory about that scene was before we had blocked that scene, those three actors had come in and were just sitting on that couch, waiting for Maggie Sullivun, our queen. And that's where Michele and I were sitting, we're like, "Ooh, to just be sitting on that couch."

Weiss: Yeah. That's my favorite thing is that we see them sitting there like school boys in trouble.

Finn: We had this humongous room, put them anywhere, and we're like, "Oh no, no, no, they're right there on that couch."

Weiss: "On this loveseat."

Finn: "... Right next to each other." I mean, I also think, just to dovetail what Michelle said, is Scarlett [Lacey], Michelle, and I talked a lot about how ultimately these are just people in difficult circumstances. So anybody can imagine what it's like when you have to go and meet your in-laws for the first time. Right? But imagine if your in-laws were Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. Imagine if all of a sudden you were in the same family with Queen Elizabeth II. So there is the accessible part of just being a human being in a couple that people can relate to, and then there are the circumstances. So we had a lot of conversations like that. What would it be like if...?

Prince Charles was great in that scene, as well, because he was obviously so scared. It came across very well.

Finn: Steve Coulter is such a gifted actor, and he brings so much natural comedy. He's just so ... he has incredible poise, but he's such a good actor, and he is also so fun to have on set, because he's just naturally funny.

Weiss: And empathetic.

Finn: So everybody loves to be around him. Yes. And empathetic.