Why Are Meghan And Harry Bracing For More Negative Press?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in for a wild ride as the battle between British media and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continues.

The drama first began to unfold the minute Meghan and Prince Harry said "I do" back in 2018. Since then, the British press has been increasingly harsh on the duchess, with American outlets even calling out the stark differences between how the British press treated Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. The salacious stories about Meghan reached a peak when a personal letter she had sent to her estranged father was published. The duchess filed a suit against Associated Newspapers, the publishers of The Mail and the Mail on Sunday papers in the U.K., and she eventually won.

After Harry and Meghan officially left their royal duties for private life in California, attacks against the duchess intensified. And supporters of the royal family were only more agitated when the couple decided to tell-all in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. Per usual, British TV host Piers Morgan stepped in with his own hateful opinions on the interview and downplayed Meghan's claims she was suicidal while in the royal family. "Good Morning Britain" fired Morgan, which at the time looked like another win for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex against British media. But it didn't last long, and the couple is now bracing for more negative press, thanks to a new judgment.