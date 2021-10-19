What Is Prince Charles' Biggest Fear For Prince George?

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and next in line for the throne. He is father to Prince William and Prince Harry and grandfather to George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie, and Lilibet. While Prince William is his immediate successor to the throne, 8-year-old George is also in line to inherit the enviable role. The grandfather and grandson are quite close and, according to Cosmopolitan, Prince Charles even named one of his favorite gardens after his beloved grandson. The idea behind dedicating the garden to Prince George was to maintain a connection while the Prince of Wales spends time at his home in Balmoral, Scotland.

Speaking to the BBC, the Prince of Wales explained that the garden used to be an "empty field." He continued, "The great thing was that I managed to plant it the same year that my grandson was born, the eldest, George, so I thought I'd call it Prince George's wood." Prince Charles is well known for his love of all things gardening, making this honor even more touching.

As Prince George is currently third in line to the throne, his grandfather is aware that George's time will come soon enough. However, Charles holds some valid concerns for his grandson regarding the state of the world when it comes time for his turn to rule.