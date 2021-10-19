What Is Prince Charles' Biggest Fear For Prince George?
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and next in line for the throne. He is father to Prince William and Prince Harry and grandfather to George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie, and Lilibet. While Prince William is his immediate successor to the throne, 8-year-old George is also in line to inherit the enviable role. The grandfather and grandson are quite close and, according to Cosmopolitan, Prince Charles even named one of his favorite gardens after his beloved grandson. The idea behind dedicating the garden to Prince George was to maintain a connection while the Prince of Wales spends time at his home in Balmoral, Scotland.
Speaking to the BBC, the Prince of Wales explained that the garden used to be an "empty field." He continued, "The great thing was that I managed to plant it the same year that my grandson was born, the eldest, George, so I thought I'd call it Prince George's wood." Prince Charles is well known for his love of all things gardening, making this honor even more touching.
As Prince George is currently third in line to the throne, his grandfather is aware that George's time will come soon enough. However, Charles holds some valid concerns for his grandson regarding the state of the world when it comes time for his turn to rule.
Prince George will inherit an entirely different world from his predecessors
In addition to his passion for gardening, the Prince of Wales is an outspoken environmentalist with strong ideas about climate change, according to People. Prince Charles was interviewed in the documentary "COP26: In Your Hands," which airs on various networks in the United Kingdom and explores climate change through the eyes of six young activists. During his interview, he expressed his concerns for the world his grandson, Prince George, will inherit when he becomes king. "I am old enough to have a grandson," Prince Charles stated, adding, "Like you, he is learning how climate change is causing the big storms and floods, droughts, fires and food shortages."
The Prince of Wales went on to reveal how he's teaching his children and grandchildren about the climate-related issues that the world is facing today and will continue to face. He implored listeners to remember that "we have to put back into nature as much as we take out" and told them that they "have an important part to play in this." Just as Charles assures his grandchildren, our future "depends upon the future of the planet."
While Charles' messages have certainly penetrated the minds of his young grandchildren, the effects are most noticeable in his own children, specifically Prince William. The Duke of Cambridge's royal foundation has developed the Earthshot Prize, which is designed to encourage innovative thinkers as they attempt to tackle climate change issues, per the prize's official website.