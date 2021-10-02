Here's What Queen Elizabeth Said About Prince Philip Publicly Since His Death

Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021 at the age of 99, per the BBC, and earned a spot in British history as "the longest-serving royal consort," as he served alongside Queen Elizabeth II. The couple's long marriage and mutual support made many royal experts speculate about how challenging his loss would be for the queen.

Nicholas Witchell, a royal correspondent for BBC, said that Philip's death was a cause for great sadness "most particularly, for the Queen losing her husband of 73 years — a bigger span of years than most of us can imagine".

In fact, Witchell credited Philip's support as a major factor in Queen Elizabeth's success as sovereign. "It was the importance of the solidity of that relationship, of their marriage, that was so crucial to the success of her reign," he said. In early October, Queen Elizabeth travelled to Scotland to the sixth session of Scottish Parliament and opened up about her husband. Here's what she said.