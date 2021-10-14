Prince Charles Actually Isn't That Unpopular In The UK

Prince Charles has had a difficult time in the spotlight, and that's not just because of all the pressure he faces being the next in line to the throne. It goes without saying that 2021 has been a particularly difficult year for the Prince of Wales, with his son Prince Harry revealing that Charles had cut his son off both financially and emotionally, the passing of his father Prince Philip and, of course, the ongoing global battle against COVID-19.

If that weren't enough, there are also critics out there who can't accept the fact that Camilla Parker Bowles is married to the next king of England. Charles has worked tirelessly to defend his wife over the years, though. "It's always marvelous to have somebody who, you know, you feel understands and wants to encourage," he told CNN in 2015. "Although she certainly pokes fun if I get too serious about things. And all that helps."

Yet, while Charles has certainly seen his reputation take a hit over the years, with Netflix's "The Crown" even casting him as a villain, according to the Washington Post, his latest approval rating came as quite a surprise, both to his fans and critics. Here's why.