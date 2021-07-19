Did Prince Charles Get A Warning About Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir?

Prince Harry has been pretty busy lately with the move to California, the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, his Apple TV+ series "The Me You Can't See," and his newborn daughter Lilibet. On top of all of that, he has his 2-year-old son Archie, his wife Meghan Markle, and all the new business ventures he's launching through the couple's growing Archewell empire.

Additionally, Harry has an ongoing feud with the royal family, as well. Is he talking to his father, Prince Charles? What's going on with his relationship with his brother Prince William? Are Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton friends or foes? These are the things everyone wants to know, and the good news is, Harry just revealed he's writing his memoir, which might possibly reveal the answers to these questions and more.

Harry has called the memoir "wholly truthful" (per CNN), and that's probably got the royal family — and Charles, in particular — in a tizzy. Did Harry warn Charles about his upcoming memoir? Keep reading to find out all the juicy details!