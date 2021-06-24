Here's Proof That Prince Charles Didn't Cut Harry Off Financially

In the category of most-contested claims about the British royals by Prince Harry, high up on the list is him sharing with Oprah Winfrey in their March CBS interview that his family "literally cut me off financially" (via the BBC). The prince maintained that when he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family in January 2020, they soon stopped receiving the financial support promised to ease their transition into civilian life.

Why? As the Sussex Royal website broke down, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still working royals, they derived 5% of their income from a "Sovereign Grant" and the other 95% "from income allocated by HRH The Prince of Wales." That seems to suggest Prince Charles was behind the decision to cease giving them funds from the Sovereign Grant once the couple was longer working members of the royal family.

Harry highlighted to Winfrey in their interview that his mother, the late Princess Diana, provided the couple their financial safety net after Charles allegedly withdrew his funding. Harry related, "I have what my mum left me and without that, we wouldn't have been able to [leave the U.K.]." Diana, per Page Six, left Harry a $13 million inheritance that the couple used to start their new life in California. "It's like she saw it coming and she's been with us through this whole process," Prince Harry mused at the time (via Page Six).