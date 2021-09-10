What We Know About Prince Andrew Being Served With Legal Papers At His Home

This article contains allegations of sexual assault.

Prince Andrew's relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein — along with the sexual assault allegations against the prince himself — has become a major focal point in world news and within the British royal family.

Andrew, who ran in the same social circles as Epstein — a convicted sex offender and alleged sex trafficker who died in prison — was forced to step away from his royal duties after his bombshell interview with the BBC in November 2019. In the interview, Andrew claimed that he was not aware of Epstein's crimes and denied he ever met nor sexually assaulted Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Giuffre had claimed in multiple interviews that she was trafficked to Andrew by Epstein from 1999-2002 — as a minor — in London, New York, and on Epstein's private island, People noted. However, Andrew has categorically denied the allegations and claimed that he would assist in the FBI's investigation into Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's crimes.

Throughout the course of Epstein's investigation, though, prosecutors in New York have said that Andrew offered "zero cooperation," according to The New York Times. But things might be changing after Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Andrew on August 9 for claiming he had sexually assaulted her when she was underage. "I was trafficked to him and sexually abused by him," her statement read (via People). Now, weeks after Giuffre's filing, Andrew has been served papers in England.