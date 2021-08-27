Is Prince Charles Going To Change His Future Approach To Prince Andrew?

Prince Andrew is certainly not the first of Queen Elizabeth's sons to face controversy. Prince Charles, Prince Edward, and Andrew have all faced scandal at some point in their lives. For example, Edward once made headlines for intruding on Prince William's privacy. At the time, Edward owned a television company and ignored a public mandate for the press to let Wills enjoy his privacy while pursuing his tertiary education, per The Guardian.

Who can ever forget how unpopular Charles was after his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles came to light? Princess Diana famously said, "Well, there were three of us in this marriage. So, it was a bit crowded." After the people's princess died in 1997, public opinion of the heir-to-the-throne plummeted to a record low. According to The Washington Post, only 40% of polled British citizens thought he would make a good king.

According to royal expert Nigel Cawthorne, Andrew tried to cash in on Charles' unpopularity with the public, per The Mercury News. Some wanted Charles to step down so that William could succeed the throne instead of him should the queen die. "As Charles' popularity plummeted, Andrew lobbied the palace to install him as a regent for William," who was a minor at the time of the discussion. If Elizabeth died, Andrew would run things in William's place until he reached the age of majority. Cawthorne continued, "That has created friction between them which persists to this day." Of course, Andrew has only received more scrutiny since then, so how will Charles treat Andrew once he becomes king?