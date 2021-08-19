Prince Charles Might Make Changes That Will Benefit Charlotte And Louis, Royal Expert Says

The royal family has been making headlines for years, but it seems that the media has taken up a particularly keen interest in Prince Charles' sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, over the last decade or so. Royal watchers have kept a close eye on William and Harry ever since they lost their mother back in 1997. As the two have grown into adults and started their own families, people around the globe have become almost infatuated by their every move. From royal weddings to royal babies, William and Harry have found their lives documented in one way or another. Of course, this isn't really surprising as William and Harry's father will one day become king — and William after him.

Over the past few years, Harry's decisions have topped the charts, and his union with Meghan Markle is one of the most talked about among all of the royal family. Harry's decision to step down as a senior member of the royal family and move to the United States has caused a media storm that hasn't slowed. And while there is a sizable rift between Harry and his family — namely his father and his older brother — the hullabaloo surrounding Harry's personal life doesn't seem to be slowing any. All of that said, one has to wonder if Harry's father has taken anything away from his son's decisions, and if they will cause him to make any changes within The Firm. At least one royal expert believes this to be the case. Read on for more.