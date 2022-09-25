Pitch Perfect's Adam DeVine Jumps Into The Adam Levine Scandal With Chef's Kiss-Worthy Joke

We hope you're hungry, Adam Levine, because "Pitch Perfect" star Adam DeVine is serving up some roast. In case you missed it, the drama started last week when 23-year-old OnlyFans model Sumner Stroh made some serious allegations against the Maroon 5 frontman in a video uploaded to TikTok. Stroh claims that Levine "manipulated" her into a year-long relationship, and while the model didn't say when the alleged affair took place, she did provide receipts in the form of Instagram DM screenshots that were purportedly sent by the singer. People are up in arms over the salacious allegations on social media, forcing the "Payphone" singer to issue an apology. As reported by Page Six, the rockstar chalked the whole thing up to "poor judgment," but denied cheating on his wife, Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo.

Enter Adam DeVine, who has been suffering at the hands of angry social media users over what appears to be a case of mistaken identity. The "Workaholics" alum recently took to Instagram to clear up the confusion — and did so with a flawlessly executed joke that left us in stitches.