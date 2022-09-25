Pitch Perfect's Adam DeVine Jumps Into The Adam Levine Scandal With Chef's Kiss-Worthy Joke
We hope you're hungry, Adam Levine, because "Pitch Perfect" star Adam DeVine is serving up some roast. In case you missed it, the drama started last week when 23-year-old OnlyFans model Sumner Stroh made some serious allegations against the Maroon 5 frontman in a video uploaded to TikTok. Stroh claims that Levine "manipulated" her into a year-long relationship, and while the model didn't say when the alleged affair took place, she did provide receipts in the form of Instagram DM screenshots that were purportedly sent by the singer. People are up in arms over the salacious allegations on social media, forcing the "Payphone" singer to issue an apology. As reported by Page Six, the rockstar chalked the whole thing up to "poor judgment," but denied cheating on his wife, Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo.
Enter Adam DeVine, who has been suffering at the hands of angry social media users over what appears to be a case of mistaken identity. The "Workaholics" alum recently took to Instagram to clear up the confusion — and did so with a flawlessly executed joke that left us in stitches.
Adam DeVine eviscerated Adam Levine
Adam DeVine — who you might remember as the cute pool boy who Hailey should have ended up with on "Modern Family" — apparently sensed a golden opportunity to take Adam Levine to task over the cheating scandal. The actor took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his wife, fellow actor Chloe Bridges. "Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong," he captioned the shot, adding, "I am not Adam Levine."
With the confusion seemingly cleared up, the "When We First Met" star took the opportunity to jab the Maroon 5 singer. "He's a different guy and a worse singer," he joked, before adding, "We are however naming our future baby Sumner."
The joke left fans howling, with many taking to Twitter to laud the comedian for a well-timed quip. "OH HE ENDED ADAMMMM," one user wrote, while another praised his "savage sense of humor" amongst a sea of laughing emoji. We're still waiting for Avril Lavigne to jump into the fray.